Southern Utah men's basketball gets first win of season against Bethesda

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah earned its first win of the season by defeating Bethesda 118-60 Tuesday night.

The Thunderbirds came out fast and got on the board first, using that momentum to carry the home team throughout the game. Southern Utah controlled the tempo all night to pull away from Bethesda.

Jaiden Feroah controlled the paint with nine rebounds, while adding 8 points following his standout, career game of 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks. Feroah continues to be one of the most reliable players on the Thunderbirds roster.

By halftime, Southern Utah had built up a 66-37 lead in the team's best first-half showing so far this season, and also looked in sync and connected as a team for the first time this year.

The second half turned into a showcase of Southern Utah's offense. Dylan Jones scored 19 points and knocked down a 3-pointer to fire up the crowd early. Tanner Hayhurst followed with four 3-pointers of his own for 14 points, and Logan Stephens added 13 points.

In all, 13 Thunderbirds players scored Tuesday, with five reaching double figures in what was the team's most balanced performance of the year.

After last week's game, head coach Rob Jeter said Bethesda would be "a good opportunity to improve." That improvement showed Tuesday night as Southern Utah executed on offense and maintained control from start to finish.