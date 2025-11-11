Woman accused of trying to kidnap infant in stroller

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of trying to take a child away from his grandmother by forcibly grabbing his stroller.

Kyley Danielle Burnham, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with attempted child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, a woman was pushing her 3-week-old grandson in a stroller in Salt Lake City "when she was approached by an unknown female, later identified as Kyley Danielle Burnham. (She) said that Burnham began yelling at her and accused her of taking the baby. Burnham then grabbed the baby carriage and attempted to pull it out of her hands," according to charging documents.

Burnham pulled hard enough to cause the baby carriage to spin 180 degrees, and the grandmother "had to cover it with her arms and body to prevent (the infant) from being taken," the charges state.

The grandmother yelled for help, and a man walking nearby intervened. The man "observed Burnham attempting to take the baby carriage. (He) said he put himself between Burnham and the baby, but Burnham attempted to physically push past him to gain access to the stroller," according to the charges.

Prosecutors say the alleged kidnapping attempt happened while Burnham was awaiting trial on separate drug-related charges.

"(Burnham) is now charged with a felony while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge," charging documents state. "In this matter, (she) approached an unsuspecting victim and attempted to take her grandchild.

"The defendant forcefully pulled on the baby stroller, and when that was unsuccessful, (she) assaulted the victim, leaving behind bruising. When the witness intervened, the defendant still attempted to get the child, despite his placing his body between them. When he was able to get the victims to safety, the defendant again tried to take the child, and when the witness didn't allow it, she threw a soda in his face."

The charges state that Burnham "has an extensive drug criminal history," and is a "clear danger not only to herself, but to the community at large." Prosecutors have requested that she remain in jail pending trial on all her cases.