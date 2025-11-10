Teen arrested in connection with Taylorsville shooting that injured a 14-year-old

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for his alleged connection to a shooting in Taylorsville last week that injured another teenager.

TAYLORVILLE — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for his alleged connection to a shooting last week that injured another teenager.

The shooting happened following a fight on Friday afternoon in the parking lot at 5571 S. Redwood Road. "Officers were told that as many as 20 teens were fighting, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots during the altercation," reads a Monday news release from the Taylorsville Police Department.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The shooting prompted the Granite School District to initiate safety protocols at several schools in the area, including nearby Taylorsville High School.

In the news release, police said they received several leads that led them to the juvenile suspect. The 16-year-old, who police did not name, was booked into the Salt Lake County Detention Center on Saturday.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

