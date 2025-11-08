Late collapse in Montreal dooms Utah Mammoth in 6-2 loss

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

MONTREAL — The Utah Mammoth scored first and held on to a 2-2 tie late in the second period, but a 3-0 final frame from the Montreal Canadiens sealed Saturday's 6-2 result for the home team at Bell Centre.

Kailer Yamamoto got the opening goal for his second of the year, tying his total with Utah from a season ago, and Lawson Crouse started the scoring in the second period for a 2-1 Utah lead on the road.

It didn't take long for Montreal to respond, though, as the NHL's leading goalscorer, Cole Caufield, tied the game up 42 seconds later with the first of his two goals on the night.

Alex Newhook scored to give the home team a 3-2 lead heading into the final period, and daggers from Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach in the final two minutes were the "backbreaker" for the Mammoth, as associate captain Crouse put it after the game.

"It just kind of snowballed and got away from us too quickly," Crouse said. "I think that's a message for our group: It can go quick in this league if you're not on your details. At the end of the day, we've got to find a way to start coming out with some wins."

Utah has just one win in its last five games, dropping the Mammoth to 9-6 on the season and out of the top three in the Central Division for the first time since the opening week.

The Mammoth have also gone five games without a power-play goal, coinciding perfectly with the recent slide. Thirteen man-advantage opportunities have come and gone over those games without Utah capitalizing.

The drought has brought the team's season power play percentage down to 16.7%, which is the third-worst in the Western Conference, ahead of only Nashville and Calgary.

"Capitalizing on our power plays is an area where we need to improve," head coach Andre Tourigny said. "I think we had good looks on our power play, but we need to have that killer instinct and score a big goal."

Big goals are scored by big players, who have been all but invisible for the Mammoth over the current skid. Tourigny swapped centers Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley on the top two lines to try to generate a spark on Saturday, but neither line found the back of the net.

Hayton, Cooley and JJ Peterka, in particular, are on a cold streak, having not scored since Utah's 6-3 road loss in Edmonton on Oct. 28. A date with the Ottawa Senators, who have let in the fourth-most goals in the NHL through 15 games, could be just what that group needs to get back on track on the second back-to-back of the week.

Utah concludes its four-game road trip and extended stretch of eight road games in nine against the Senators on Sunday at 5 p.m. MST on Mammoth+. A home stand with six games at the Delta Center in two weeks follows, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 12, against the Buffalo Sabres.