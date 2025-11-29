Holloway scores, Hofer makes 17 saves in the Blues' 1-0 win over the Mammoth

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored, Joel Hofer stopped 17 shots for his second shutout of the season and the St. Louis Blues beat the Utah Mammoth 1-0 on Saturday night in the second half of back-to-back games for both teams.

Hofer has four career shutouts, also blanking the Sabres in Buffalo on Nov. 6.

The Mammoth have a seven-game road losing streak and dropped the first two games of a six-game trip. Since starting the season 8-2-0, Utah has sputtered to a 4-9-3 mark.

Utah's Logan Cooley was helped off the ice at 6:17 of the third period. Alexey Toropchenko and the 21-year-old Cooley collided knee to knee just outside the blue line.

Toropchenko was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing.

Cooley, who is in his third NHL season, has 14 goals through 26 games. He had the NHL's first four-goal game of the season Tuesday night against Vegas.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 18 shots.

Holloway scored with 1:50 left in the second period for a 1-0 lead. Philip Broberg dropped a pass back to Holloway in the left circle and he beat Vejmelka with a wrist shot to the top, right corner.

Up next

Mammoth: At San Jose on Monday night.

Blues: Host Ducks on Monday night.