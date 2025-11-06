No needles, no mess: Why Utah homes are switching to pre-lit artificial trees

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Do you hear that?

It's the sound of Halloween decorations being swapped out for wreaths and garlands, and the faint whispers of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" getting louder.

Indeed, 'tis (almost) the season, and Utahns young and old are starting to feel it in the air…quite literally, because brr.

And few holiday sights are more iconic than a beautifully decorated, glowing Christmas tree — especially for those who celebrate.

Which leads to the annual debate: real or artificial tree?

While real evergreens have long been a beloved staple of Utah households, more and more families are choosing pre-lit artificial trees for convenience, longevity, and a less stressful holiday experience.

Let's cover why you should make the switch, and why National Tree Company (NTC) should be at the top of the list if you do.

The problem with real trees

Real trees can be gorgeous. Spectacular, even. There's no denying that—or their seasonal smell. Tree purists will passionately defend these points, and honestly, they're not wrong.

But along with the charm comes a checklist of challenges:

Cutting, hauling, and disposal.

Messy needles and sap.

Drying out and increased fire risk.

A fresh purchase every single year.

Uneven shapes and branches.

And while many say these issues are the price to pay for holiday cheer (cue Clark Griswold), there is a way to honor the tradition without the hassle—or the needles on the carpet.

Switching to a modern pre-lit artificial tree means more convenience, and more time creating holiday magic with your family.

Why Utah homes are switching to artificial trees from National Tree Company

Easy setup and convenient storage

Between everyday life and the desire to savor the holiday season, the quicker you can get your tree up, the better. With an artificial tree, no need to head out in the cold to a lot or wrestle a sap-covered trunk through the door—a quick trip to the basement or garage will do.

To add to the convenience, most NTC trees feature pre-attached hinged branches, which can quickly drop down for a simple setup and fold back when it's time to put the tree away.

As for the Christmas smell, NTC trees offers scentsicles that will make you believe you are standing in a pine forest.

Hassle-free lighting systems

If there's anything that tests holiday cheer, it's untangling and connecting a maze of light strings, only to flip the switch and find half the bulbs have burned out.

With NTC's through-the-pole lighting system and dual-color LED light options, no need to faff with strings—it's plug and glow. Plus, easy-to-switch lighting modes mean you can always get the right ambiance.

Realistic, lifelike look

For many, the term "artificial" still brings to mind unrealistic—borderline caricaturesque—trees that look more like props than the real deal.

And while many imitations certainly fit that bill, NTC's tree branches are molded from real branches and made of a PE/PVX mix that provides a richer texture. Add to that large tip counts and you've got trees that wouldn't look out of place up the Cottonwood canyons.

Range of options for size, style, and finish

Shopping for a real tree puts you at the mercy of whatever nature (and the tree lot) happens to offer, meaning you could end up with a showstopper… or an awkward ill-fitting tree à la Clark Griswold (and yes, this is the second National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation reference).

NTC trees, on the other hand, gives you an array of options, including:

Heights ranging 5 to 12+ feet.

Slim, pencil, or full-body shapes.

Flocked, snow-kissed finishes.

Metallic and tinsel styles for a more modern look.

So whether you're spending the holidays in a downtown Salt Lake condo or a cabin up in the Uintas, there's a perfect tree for you.

Durability and long-term value

Thanks to features like crush-resistant tips, sturdy metal bases, fire/hypo-allergenic materials, and LED lighting, NTC trees are designed to become your "forever tree."

And this one-time investment doesn't just remove the annoying annual hunt (and expense), it can create a lasting tradition you can unwrap year after year.

A trusted, family-run company

An artificial Christmas tree isn't just any purchase; it's part of your holiday tradition. And when you're investing in something like that, you need a trusted brand.

NTC is an American family company with decades of experience and deep roots. They stand behind their products with 3- to 5-year limited warranties (depending on the model). And with free shipping available nationwide, bringing home the perfect tree is easier than ever.

A new tradition awaits

Traditional Christmas trees have brought warmth and wonder to Utah homes for generations. But traditions can evolve, and with an artificial tree, you don't have to trade beauty for convenience and sustainability.

There's no better time to make the switch, either: for the month of November, National Tree Company is offering 10% on all items, including sale styles, using code JOY10.