Wanted fugitive shot by federal agents while serving a warrant in West Valley City, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — An wanted fugitive was shot by federal agents who were serving a warrant for the suspect's arrest Thursday night, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals supervisory deputy Mark Thomson said the shooting happened near 3800 South and 5600 West as agents from a violent fugitive apprehension strike team were serving an arrest warrant for a "violent fugitive" at a home about 9:30 p.m.

Thomson did not indicate whether officers or the suspect fired a weapon first, or what led up to the shooting.

When asked about the person's condition, he said West Valley City police would release additional information later. He added, however, that officers are OK, and there is no danger to the public.

