Wanted fugitive shot by federal agents while serving a warrant in West Valley City, police say

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 6, 2025 at 10:32 p.m.

 
A wanted fugitive was shot by federal agents in West Valley City on Thursday, police said.

A wanted fugitive was shot by federal agents in West Valley City on Thursday, police said. (John Roman, Alamy)

Save Story

WEST VALLEY CITY — An wanted fugitive was shot by federal agents who were serving a warrant for the suspect's arrest Thursday night, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals supervisory deputy Mark Thomson said the shooting happened near 3800 South and 5600 West as agents from a violent fugitive apprehension strike team were serving an arrest warrant for a "violent fugitive" at a home about 9:30 p.m.

Thomson did not indicate whether officers or the suspect fired a weapon first, or what led up to the shooting.

When asked about the person's condition, he said West Valley City police would release additional information later. He added, however, that officers are OK, and there is no danger to the public.

This story may be updated

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  