Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi concedes to Marsha Judkins following tight municipal election race

PROVO — After eight years in office, Michelle Kaufusi's reign as mayor of Utah County's largest city has seemingly come to an end.

"Thank you again for allowing me this phenomenal experience. What I will miss most will not be the projects and meetings; it will be the great people I have worked with through these eight years. You will always be in my heart," Mayor Kaufusi said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

Kaufusi had been locked in a tight race in the 2025 general municipal election with challenger Marsha Judkins.

Kaufusi initially looked poised for reelection in Tuesday's unofficial results. But the tide quickly turned, as of Thursday's latest showing, she was trailing Judkins by nearly 400 votes.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Kaufusi appeared to concede the race in a post thanking the community for allowing her to serve.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve my hometown as mayor. It was trusted friends and associates who pushed me to do this, and I'm forever grateful they did. My administration has been marked by teamwork and partnerships — and together we've accomplished so much," she wrote.

She said Provo added more than 10 police officers and 10 firefighters and built a police and fire headquarters, a city hall, and two new fire stations; "tackled our biggest infrastructure problems, by building a state-of-the-art sewer treatment plant and a new water treatment plant," and "built the nation's fastest growing airport," among other achievements.

Later Thursday evening, Judkins released a statement on her social media emphasizing her gratitude to voters and eagerness to serve as Provo's next leader.

Marsha Judkins in an undated photo. Unofficial election results shows Judkins on track to become Provo's next mayor. (Photo: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)

"I could not have won this election without the incredible, tireless, and passionate support of my volunteers, friends, and family," the mayor-elect wrote. "I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi for her years of dedicated service and leadership."

Judkins served three terms in the Utah House of Representatives, representing west Provo. Prior to that she served for several years on the Provo City School Board of Education.

Although election results are not final, with 51.18% of the vote, Judkins appears on track to serve her first term as the city's mayor.

"I look forward to working with Provo's dedicated city employees and with residents across our community to build on our successes, tackle challenges, and elevate Provo," she said in her statement.

As for Kaufusi, she noted that it was her goal to lift the city of Provo during her time as mayor in ways that will be felt for generations to come.

"Generational Provo projects built off non Provo-resident dollars: that's been a hallmark of my administration," she said. "From day one, my goal was not to survive politically; it was to lift to Provo in ways that will be felt not only now and but 30 years on. I feel we've accomplished that. Being recognized as the best run city in the nation was only a cherry on top."