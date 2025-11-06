Dog that attacked Hurricane boy exhibited 'aggressive behaviors.' Police say it will be euthanized

HURRICANE, Washington County — The Hurricane Police Department has impounded a dog it says attacked a child last month. The agency is also calling for the animal to be euthanized, according to a Thursday press release.

A 5-year-old sustained "serious facial injuries from a dog bite" on Oct. 25, according to police. Animal control quarantined the dog for 10 days, during which it was placed under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian, who observed the animal's behavior during that time.

"Throughout this period, the animal exhibited aggressive behavior," according to the statement. "In accordance with city ordinance, and following the conclusion of the quarantine period, Hurricane City Animal Control has impounded the dog. The city has a duty to protect the safety and welfare of its residents, and the ongoing aggressive behavior of the animal demonstrates that it poses a continued threat to public safety."

Police stated that the city intends to euthanize the animal, as it has been deemed "vicious."

According to the Hurricane municipal code, the city can call for the euthanasia of an animal if it is deemed a public threat.

The boy's mother, Brooke Chugg, said he was bitten in the face after approaching a dog to give it a hug. She said he now faces a long road to recovery after the traumatic dog attack left him with severe facial injuries.

Police said the decision to put the animal down wasn't made lightly, but they weighed the risk the dog could pose to citizens.

"This decision reflects Hurricane city's commitment to prioritizing public safety while ensuring that all actions are taken in accordance with established ordinances and due process," police said.