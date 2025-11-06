BYU, Texas Tech fans raise more than $150K for wife of Lubbock barber injured by drunk driver

PROVO — In the week leading up to arguably the biggest game in the Big 12 Conference between No. 7 BYU and No. 8 Texas Tech, Red Raiders fans have rallied around the team barber whose wife was injured in a car crash involving a drunk driver.

But they weren't alone. Among their biggest supporters was Saturday's opposing fan base.

Cougars and Red Raiders fans alike have come together to raise over $150,000 on a GoFundMe* page for Lubbock resident Ivan Ortiz, the Texas Tech team barber since December whose initial goal was set at $25,000 to help support the family while his wife Maddie recovered from her severe injuries.

Among the high-profile pledges were an apparent $5,000 donation from ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit and another for $25,000 signed by Jason McGowan, the CEO of Crumbl Cookies and BYU superfan who offered to pay any fine for fans storming the field after a rivalry win over Utah (the Big 12 later declined to fine the school, and McGowan said he paid off school lunch debt in the Salt Lake City and Provo school districts, instead).

Herbstreit will be in Lubbock as part of ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame production, as well as calling the game from the booth on ABC alongside Chris Fowler and Utah resident Holly Rowe.

McGowan told KSL.com that when he and his wife, Whitney, recently heard about the accident, "our hearts broke for Ivan, their little boy, and their entire family."

"These are the moments that remind us that life is much bigger than football," he added. "Kalani (Sitake, BYU head coach) has taught us that the mission of the BYU football program is to build people — to lift, love, and support, not just to compete. And we believe in that deeply.

"On the field, we'll play our hearts out. We'll compete. We'll represent our teams and our schools with passion. But off the field, we stand united. We will always support our brothers and sisters across the Big 12 when life gets heavy. We're praying for Maddie's healing, for Ivan's strength, and for their family to feel a wave of love from all over the country. We are grateful for the many people who donated before us and inspired us. We hope others will join us in uplifting them in any way they can."

Beyond that, thousands of fans have contributed anywhere from $5 to $500 in support of Ortiz, a licensed barber who also owns his own studio, and says his Maddie was critically injured in a car crash caused by a drunk driver on Oct. 16.

KSL.com attempted to verify the page with GoFundMe, which did not return comment. But Ortiz told KCBD News Channel 11 in Lubbock that he set up the GoFundMe to help cover expenses while he focuses on his family instead of his work.

Ever since mid-October, his life changed, he told KCBD.

"I hardly sleep I probably sleep like 2-3 hours a day," said Ortiz, who is also caring for the couple's 3-year-old son. "I've shared the bed with Maddie for like seven years. Then I go home to nothing, just me and my son. It's a different feeling, especially with someone you share the bed with."

Maddie Ortiz "faces a long road to recovery," her husband said, including multiple surgeries and the possibility of being transferred to an out-of-state rehabilitation center, he wrote on the campaign page.

He later told The Athletic that he was stunned at how the campaign seemingly went viral as it spread across the internet, from the west Texas plains to the Wasatch Front and beyond. Ortiz said Maddie has progressed well in her recovery, as she's now able to squeeze her hands and show certain expressions while opening her eyes.

Ortiz and his son, Ivan Canelo Jr., still visit the hospital every day, he said.

"We're in Lubbock, Texas, and people from Utah are touched by our story," Ortiz told The Athletic. "She's not alone, and it's showing."

God is good🙏🏽 I'm lost for words, seeing how far our story has touched others during this difficult time. We're not prepared for trauma, nor do we know how to handle the situation. I appreciate everyone for the continued prayers and helping us during this time. 😪 #PrayForMaddiepic.twitter.com/wCdjuTSqpn — Ivan Ortiz🌵💈Ŧ (@uncommon_ivan) November 5, 2025

Ortiz also started a social-media hashtag #PrayForMaddie, asking for volunteers to pray for his wife's recovery.

"I need all the prayer warriors I can get right now for Maddie," he told KCBD News.

Donations are still accepted on Ortiz's GoFundMe* page.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.