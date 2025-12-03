Dybantsa, Keita power No. 9 BYU to 10th win in result over California Baptist

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — AJ Dybantsa's future NBA home is still yet to be determined, though it's all-but certain he'll have one.

He looked comfortable enough Wednesday night in the home of the Utah Jazz.

Dybantsa poured in 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Keba Keita added a career-high at BYU with 22 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks as the ninth-ranked Cougars improved to 10-1 with a 91-60 win over California Baptist at the Delta Center.

For Keita, it's the most points since the senior from Bamako, Mali went for 23 points and seven rebounds in a win over Southern Utah during his sophomore campaign at Utah.

All five of BYU's starters scored in double figures, including 15 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals from Robert Wright III and 12 points, five rebounds and four steals from Richie Saunders.

Kennard Davis Jr. added 11 points including 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range for BYU in its fourth straight win that also included a 98-70 victory over then-No. 23 Wisconsin at the Delta Center.

The Cougars started fast in this one, and led for all but 19 seconds of the wire-to-wire win.

Dybantsa poured in 16 in the first half, including capping a 15-2 run that helped the Cougars lead by as much as 36-18 with six minutes left in the half.

The former five-star recruit and projected NBA Draft lottery pick added five rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal as he stuffed the stat sheet before the break.

Keita added 12 points and eight rebounds before the break for BYU, which held the Lancers to 29.4% shooting including just 3-of-15 from 3-point range en route to a 42-26 halftime lead.

Saunders canned a triple to stretch the Cougars' lead to 55-35 less than five minutes into the second half, and BYU led by as much as 32 to cruise to the win.

Martel Williams totaled 12 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead California Baptist (7-2), the No. 72 team in the NET rankings that outscored BYU from the bench 20-9.

Mihailo Boskovic led the Cougars' subs with 5 points to go along with one rebound and an assist in 15 minutes.

This story will be updated.