Walmart breaks ground on new West Haven location, the city's first grocery store

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — The city of West Haven was officially established in 1991, but the often-described bedroom community, located west of Ogden, has never had its own grocery store.

But soon, West Haven residents will be able to shop for groceries, among other items, in their own city.

City leaders and Walmart representatives ceremoniously broke ground on what is set to become West Haven's first grocery store on Wednesday.

"We've been waiting for years for this to happen, and the city of West Haven's really excited about this overall," West Haven Mayor Rob Vanderwood said before shovels were dug into the ground.

West Haven City Council members approved plans for the new store during a meeting in July.

West Haven city leaders and Walmart representatives held a groundbreaking ceremony for the store's newest location in West Haven on Wednesday. (Photo: West Haven)

The new 176,000-square-foot Walmart will be located in the 4200 block of South Midland Drive, south of 4000 S. Street,

City officials announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the retailer's presence in West Haven is expected to create approximately 300 new jobs and contribute to the city's sales tax revenue.

"The City has been eagerly anticipating this groundbreaking celebration, and Walmart looks forward to opening the store to the public within a year," the post reads.