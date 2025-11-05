The Utah Checkdown podcast: Does Utah have a chance at the College Football Playoffs?

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Nov. 5, 2025 at 12:14 p.m.

 
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee did the Big 12 a solid and had three of its teams ranked inside the top 15.

Is it a favorable spot for the conference or just an early nod that will wilt in the coming weeks?

Host Josh Furlong weighs in on the initial rankings and where Utah landed. He attempts to answer the question of whether the Utes can get into the playoffs, if being outside of the Big 12 championship game is their best chance, and where things stand.

He also provides a look at what could be a historic season for the Utes ahead of its final three games of the regular season.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

The Utah CheckdownSportsUtah UtesCollege
KSL.com Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  