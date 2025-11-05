The Utah Checkdown podcast: Does Utah have a chance at the College Football Playoffs?

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee did the Big 12 a solid and had three of its teams ranked inside the top 15.

Is it a favorable spot for the conference or just an early nod that will wilt in the coming weeks?

Host Josh Furlong weighs in on the initial rankings and where Utah landed. He attempts to answer the question of whether the Utes can get into the playoffs, if being outside of the Big 12 championship game is their best chance, and where things stand.

He also provides a look at what could be a historic season for the Utes ahead of its final three games of the regular season.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.