The Utah Checkdown podcast: Football schedule release; can Utah be the next Indiana?

SALT LAKE CITY — After Indiana was crowned champion on Monday, every non-blueblood program in the country had hope they could have a similar path to a national championship.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down the "Indiana way" to see if that works for Utah and their hopes at a national title. Can Utah actually see a path to a national title like Morgan Scalley said was possible?

He also breaks down the Utah football schedule release and how it shapes up for the Utes, a recap of the AP Top 25 final poll of the season, a final transfer portal recap, and a revisit to some bold takes made before the season.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.