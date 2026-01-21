The Utah Checkdown podcast: Football schedule release; can Utah be the next Indiana?

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - Jan. 21, 2026 at 12:51 p.m.

 
SALT LAKE CITY — After Indiana was crowned champion on Monday, every non-blueblood program in the country had hope they could have a similar path to a national championship.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down the "Indiana way" to see if that works for Utah and their hopes at a national title. Can Utah actually see a path to a national title like Morgan Scalley said was possible?

He also breaks down the Utah football schedule release and how it shapes up for the Utes, a recap of the AP Top 25 final poll of the season, a final transfer portal recap, and a revisit to some bold takes made before the season.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.
