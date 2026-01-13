The Utah Checkdown podcast: Devon Dampier's decision + stepping back on Whittingham saga

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - Jan. 13, 2026 at 3:58 p.m.

 
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Devon Dampier made his decision on his future public Tuesday.

Host Josh Furlong recaps his decision and what it means for Utah going into the 2026 season. He also weighs into the on-going Kyle Whittingham saga that continues to impact Utah.

He concludes with a look at the transfer portal additions for Utah, and how they'll factor into the program for the next season.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  