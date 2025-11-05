Jazz's Walker Kessler to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

DETROIT — Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery on a torn labrum, the team announced Wednesday.

Kessler was initially ruled out of Sunday's game in Charlotte with bursitis in his left shoulder — the same injury he missed time with during the preseason — but flew back to Salt Lake City for further evaluation.

That evaluation came with some bad news.

Kessler will have the surgery on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Dr. ElAttrache specializes in surgeries for professional athletes. He has done shoulder surgeries on Clayton Kershaw, Brooks Koepka, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Rodgers.

The fourth-year center looked primed for another leap in the first week of the season, averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in Utah's first five games, and anchoring what had been a surprisingly competitive defense.

He had expanded his game, being used as a passer at the top of the key, and sprinkling in some 3-point shots, too.

In short, it's a devastating blow to the Jazz.

And to Kessler.

The Jazz didn't reach a deal on an extension for Kessler this summer, meaning the big man will now hit restricted free agency after missing nearly an entire season. That very well could impact the total amount he can get on a new deal next summer.

Kessler was already a "little frustrated" with how contract talks went in the offseason, and the long-term injury certainly won't help matters.

As for his team, they'll now have to make do without their best defensive player.

"We'll have to protect the rim as a team, as we were doing before," Jazz coach Will Hardy said. "Walker has never protected the rim by himself. Offensive rebounds, it's going to have to continue to be a collective effort. Perimeter guys have to crash a little bit hard from the corner."

Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks echoed that, saying he now feels some added responsibility to help protect the rim — and to be a better defender in general.

"Walk was a big part of our defense," Hendricks said. "So that's also another reason why we have to be more connected and be more communicative, because we're missing that big part."

And Hardy hopes his team can figure it out.

In the last two games without Kessler, the Jazz have used some small lineups and have given larger roles to Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love.

"It'll take a little bit of an adjustment, because Walker does have a unique size for our team," Hardy said. "But complaining is not a strategy. We have to make do with what we've got. I think these guys can do it."