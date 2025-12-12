Got an old Utah Jazz jersey? The team is willing to trade it for a new one

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - Dec. 12, 2025 at 3:23 p.m.

 
Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Utah Jazz will host a jersey exchange event on Dec. 20.
  • Fans can trade old Jazz jerseys for new designs and receive game tickets.
  • The exchange at Delta Center offers three new jersey styles on a first-come basis.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are putting together a white elephant gift exchange of sorts that ends with fans walking away with a new jersey for the holidays — and tickets to boot.

Team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith announced they're bringing back a jersey exchange this month, purchasing 2,000 new Jazz jerseys that fans can receive by trading away their old ones during an event on Dec. 20. It follows a successful swap in October, where fans were able to get their hands on the team's new "mountain basketball" designs.

"It kind of inspired us to do something different. ... Anyone who needs to come or needs a Christmas present or something, just bring an old Jazz jersey in, exchange it and walk out with a new (one)," Ryan Smith explained in a social media video. "I think this is the largest jersey exchange ever."

The upcoming exchange will begin at the Delta Center's main concourse at 10 a.m. MST on Dec. 20. While the team purchased "a few hundred" jerseys the first time around, the upcoming exchange will be much larger.

There are some ground rules, though. A participant may only make one exchange, swapping any official version of the team's many old looks for one of three new looks at no cost.

The swap will feature the team's current Association, City Edition or Icon jerseys, which are their primary white and purple uniforms — and a new alternate gradient gray design unveiled this season.

Participants will have the option to choose between Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., Keyonte George or Lauri Markkanen in any of the three styles. Designs, players and sizes are all subject to availability under the first-come, first-served system, however.

Afterward, fans will get to collect a pair of tickets to one of five upcoming home games, although the team says that available games are subject to change. The current options are:

  • Dec. 23: Memphis Grizzlies
  • Jan. 8: Dallas Mavericks
  • Jan. 22: San Antonio Spurs
  • Feb. 11: Sacramento Kings
  • Mar. 19: Milwaukee Bucks.

The event will run until 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, or until all the jerseys have been swapped out.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

