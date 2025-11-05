Changing of the guards: Here's a look at preliminary election results in southern, northern Utah

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Preliminary results from the 2025 general municipal election on Tuesday signal potential leadership changes at the mayoral level in communities throughout southern and northern Utah.

Several incumbent mayors — in St. George and Hurricane in the south and Hyrum and Smithfield in the north — look poised to lose their positions to new challengers.

And a handful of cities are likely watching their mayoral elections closely, awaiting the replacement of longtime leaders who aren't seeking reelection.

Here's a rundown of some of the notable preliminary results from races in southern and northern Utah, respectively.

Iron County

With Cedar City's incumbent Mayor Garth Green not seeking reelection, voters appear ready to elect Steve Nelson as the next leader of Cedar City, as he holds a strong lead on Phil E. Schmidt. Preliminary results show Nelson outpacing Schmidt with 60.26% of the votes compared to Schmidt's 39.74%.

Enoch's incumbent Mayor Geoffrey Chestnut isn't seeking reelection this year. Preliminary results point to a tight race between current leader Jim Rushton (50.36%) and Katherine A. Ross (49.64%), with Rushton leading by less than 1%.

Mollie Halterman will serve another term as Parowan mayor, as she ran unopposed this year. Incumbent Rochell Topham (28.12%) and newcomer Lyle Barton (31.96%) are leading the votes for two seats on the City Council.

Washington County

Hurricane's incumbent Mayor Nanette Billings (32.34%) is trailing Clark Fawcett (67.66%) in Hurricane's mayoral race. Fawcett worked as the city manager for over 37 years and is a current city council member.

St. George's incumbent Mayor Michelle Randall, who was elected in 2021, is seeking reelection for a second term and trying to defend her position from newcomer Jimmie B. Hughes. Preliminary results show a change in leadership could be coming, with Hughes (54.85%) holding a lead over Randall (45.15%).

For the first time in nearly two decades, Santa Clara voters will be selecting a new mayor, with incumbent Rick Rosenburg not seeking reelection. Jarett Waite (54.93%) is currently holding a lead over Ben Shakespeare (45.07%). Incumbent Christa Hinton (43.80%) and newcomer Mark W. Hendrickson (35.31%) are in the lead to secure two spots on Santa Clara's City Council, with Jimi Kestin (20.89%) trailing.

Cache County

In Hyrum, newcomer Steve J. Miller leads incumbent Mayor Stephanie Miller with 66.58%% of the votes to her 33.42%.

Incumbent Logan Mayor Holly Daines is not seeking reelection, having served as Logan's mayor since 2017. Mark A. Anderson (61.32%) currently leads Alanna Nafziger (38.68%). Anderson has been a City Council member since 2018.

Richmond Mayor Paul Erickson is not seeking reelection this year. Instead, the race is between Amber Ervin (47.03%) and Jeff Young (52.97%) to be the city's next mayor.

Smithfield's incumbent Mayor Kris Monson (48.91%) is trailing challenger Aaron Rudie (51.09%).

With Wellsville's longtime incumbent Mayor Thomas Bailey not seeking reelection, Carl P. Leatham (43.90%) trails Chad Bankhead Lindley (56.10%) in Wellsville's mayoral race.

Box Elder County

Garland's incumbent Mayor Linda Bourne (40.70%) is trailing Daniel Nolan Austin (59.30%).

In Tremonton, City Councilman Bret G. Rohde (71.20%) leads incumbent Mayor Lyle Holmgren with 71.20% of the votes to Holmgren's 28.80% in the mayoral race.

A full list of preliminary results for Utah can be found on the state's elections website.