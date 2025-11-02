Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: Big 12 makes its move as ACC stumbles in Week 10

SALT LAKE CITY — As the College Football Playoff selection committee prepares to release its first rankings of the season this week, the Big 12 is making its push.

Coming off the heels of Miami and Georgia Tech losing — putting a dent in the ACC hierarchy — the Big 12 took a step forward this week with Texas Tech and Utah earning convincing wins. The two, paired with an undefeated mark for BYU, give the Big 12 some merit to it being a potential two-bid league ... for now.

It was another crazy week, with six ranked teams dropping a game — including three top-10 teams falling. The calendar now reads November, which means a final push to the playoff.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press that will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday afternoon.

1. Ohio State

It was supposed to be one of the best games of the year ahead of the season; and instead, Ohio State worked over Penn State (what, like it's hard?) and continued to look like the best team in the country. Julian Sayin threw four touchdowns in the win, and the defense continued to prove itself as one of the best in the country.

2. Indiana

Another week, another blowout Indiana victory. Should Ohio State slip at any point this season, Indiana is right there hovering to take their spot. And as of now, it's all deserved.

3. Texas A&M

It was a bye week for the Aggies, but they remain one of the best teams in the country. They stay here until proven otherwise.

4. Alabama

Also on a bye week, Ty Simpson remains the catalyst to the Crimson Tide's success. What does this final month of games bring, and is Alabama a legit contender? The odds would say yes, but there's some tough games along the way to go.

5. Georgia

Georgia got it done in a rivalry game against an up-and-down Florida team, even if the final score doesn't reflect how good Georgia was against a tough Florida defense.

6. Oregon

Oh look, another team with a bye. How do the Ducks come out of the bye week?

7. Ole Miss

Ole Miss found consistent scoring throughout the day to knock down South Carolina. Lane Kiffin remains one of the hottest coaches in the country, but he's got a good thing going with the Rebels.

8. BYU

One of four remaining unbeaten teams — Texas A&M, Indiana, Ohio State — the Cougars are in the driver's seat for a potential Big 12 title. BYU had a bye week but got favorable results surrounding them to help move them up in the rankings. A tough meeting in Texas awaits, with ESPN "College GameDay" serving as the backdrop.

9. Notre Dame

After an 0-2 start to the season — albeit to ranked opponents — few had belief in the Fighting Irish' chances. But Notre Dame looks like one of the best teams in the country. There's not room for error, and Notre Dame is hoping to avoid a November collapse, but they're playing at a high level.

10. Texas Tech

Texas Tech finally broke its losing skid against Kansas State, and looked good doing it, too. The Red Raiders have started slow the last few weeks, but have turned it on in the second half to often overwhelm opponents, such as Kansas State. The Big 12 remains a mystery, but Texas Tech still has a grasp on being the favorite to come out of the conference.

In consideration (alphabetical): Houston, Iowa, Navy, San Diego State, South Florida, Tennessee, Washington

