Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love announces he's entering NFL draft

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Love announced his decision on Tuesday, three days after finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy that went to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

"Making the decision to attend Notre Dame was easy because of the people," Love said in an Instagram Story post. "From the amazing football support staff to my fellow students — I could not have picked a better place for me to grow into the man I am today.

"It is with a wealth of gratitude I will take the many experiences Notre Dame has given me and apply those lessons learned as I move onto the next level. I look forward to representing my family and Notre Dame in the NFL."

Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 280 yards and three more scores this season. He became Notre Dame's first winner of the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to college football's top running back.

His junior season already has ended because Notre Dame (10-2) didn't make the College Football Playoff and then opted against playing in a bowl.

His outstanding junior season followed a sophomore year in which he rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on 163 carries while helping Notre Dame reach the CFP championship game, which it lost 34-23 to Ohio State. Love had 28 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns that season.

___

