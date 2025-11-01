Man killed in Washington County paraglider crash identified

LA VERKIN, Washington County — The man killed in a paraglider crash at Confluence Park on Thursday has been identified as Miles Mitchell, city officials said on Saturday.

At approximately 5:46 p.m. on Thursday, Mitchell was traveling west through the canyon west of the La Verkin Bridge at the park when his paraglider hit power lines stretching across the canyon. Mitchell's chute collapsed upon impact, causing his paraglider to fall to the canyon floor, according to a press release from La Verkin city officials.

First responders arrived and administered life-saving measures, but Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information about Mitchell or what caused the crash has been released, but all evidence points to the crash being a "tragic accident," city officials said.