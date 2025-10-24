Eastbound state Route 201 reopens after dump truck crash in West Valley City

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WEST VALLEY CITY — A dump truck accident Friday morning led to the temporary closure of state Route 201.

A dump truck was traveling east with its dump bed up and the dump bed stuck the I-215 West southbound bridge structure, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander.

This caused the dump bed to detach, and Alexander said it was in the travel lanes. Troopers shut down eastbound traffic on the road, diverting it to I-215.

A dump truck accident on state Route 201 Friday morning led to the closure of the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. (Photo: Utah Highway Patrol)

"We have no reason to believe the bridge structure is compromised at this time, but (Utah Department of Transportation) is responding to assess," Alexander said.

The road was closed for multiple hours before being opened just before 1 p.m.

