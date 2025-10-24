Eastbound state Route 201 reopens after dump truck crash in West Valley City

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com | UPDATED - Oct. 24, 2025 at 1:20 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 24, 2025 at 10:24 a.m.

 
A dump truck accident on state Route 201 Friday morning led to the closure of the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A dump truck accident on state Route 201 Friday morning led to the closure of the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. (Utah Highway Patrol)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WEST VALLEY CITY — A dump truck accident Friday morning led to the temporary closure of state Route 201.

A dump truck was traveling east with its dump bed up and the dump bed stuck the I-215 West southbound bridge structure, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander.

This caused the dump bed to detach, and Alexander said it was in the travel lanes. Troopers shut down eastbound traffic on the road, diverting it to I-215.

A dump truck accident on state Route 201 Friday morning led to the closure of the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
A dump truck accident on state Route 201 Friday morning led to the closure of the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. (Photo: Utah Highway Patrol)

"We have no reason to believe the bridge structure is compromised at this time, but (Utah Department of Transportation) is responding to assess," Alexander said.

The road was closed for multiple hours before being opened just before 1 p.m.

This story may be updated.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL.com, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  