Church of Jesus Christ adjusts boundaries, adds 55 new missions

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 55 new missions will be created by adjusting existing boundaries.
- This expansion will increase the total number of missions to 506 by July 2026.
- Missionaries now number over 84,000, serving in 150 countries and 60 languages.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that 55 new missions will be created next year by adjusting the boundaries of existing missions.
"The new missions will help to accommodate a growing number of missionaries already called and will allow missionaries to better support the increasing number of congregations throughout the world," the church said in a news release.
With the additional missions, the total number of missions worldwide will be 506, starting July 1, 2026.
"It is inspiring to see the number of young church members who continue to answer the call to share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world," said President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the church. "These missionaries are helping to bless the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year who are choosing to be baptized into the Lord's church."
The number of teaching and service missionaries, including senior missionaries, has increased from 65,000 at the end of 2022 to more than 84,000 current missionaries. Missionaries serve in more than 150 countries and teach in more than 60 languages, according to the church.
"It's a blessing to see how each missionary contributes to the individuals they teach and serve as they share the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ," said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Cook chairs the church's Missionary Executive Council.
"These additional missions help to balance the number of missionaries in each mission, allowing mission leaders to better support and mentor the missionaries they lead," Elder Cook said.
The boundaries will be adjusted to create these 55 new missions (grouped by church administrative areas):
Africa Central
- DR Congo Kinshasa North
- DR Congo Mwene-Ditu
- Kenya Kisumu
- Uganda Kampala East
Africa South
- Angola Luanda North
- Malawi Lilongwe
- Mozambique Nampula
- South Africa East London
- Zimbabwe Harare West
Africa West
- Cote d'Ivoire Abidjan South
- Cote d'Ivoire Daloa
- Ghana Accra South
- Ghana Sunyani
- Liberia Monrovia West
- Senegal Dakar
- Togo Lomé
Asia North
- Mongolia Ulaanbaatar West
Brazil
- Brazil Guarulhos
- Brazil São Bernardo
- Brazil Sorocaba
Canada
- Canada Halifax
- Canada Toronto East
Europe Central
- France Paris South
- Greece Athens
- Spain Madrid East
Europe North
- Cape Verde Mindelo
México
- México Tula
Pacific
- Australia Brisbane South
- Papua New Guinea Daru
- Papua New Guinea Madang
- Samoa Apia East
- Solomon Islands Honiara
Philippines
- Philippines Lingayen
- Philippines Lipa
- Philippines Ormoc
- Philippines Ozamiz
- Philippines Puerto Princesa
South America Northwest
- Perú Lima Northwest
- Perú Tacna
South America South
- Paraguay Asunción South
- Uruguay Salto
United States Central
- Missouri Kansas City
- Wyoming Cheyenne
United States Northeast
- Indiana Fort Wayne
- Virginia Norfolk
United States Southeast
- Mississippi Jackson
United States Southwest
- Arizona Phoenix East
- Oklahoma Tulsa
- Texas Dallas North
- Texas Houston North
- Texas San Antonio South
United States West
- California Oceanside
- California Ontario
- California Victorville
- Idaho Coeur d'Alene