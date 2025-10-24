Church of Jesus Christ adjusts boundaries, adds 55 new missions

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that 55 new missions will be created next year by adjusting the boundaries of existing missions.

"The new missions will help to accommodate a growing number of missionaries already called and will allow missionaries to better support the increasing number of congregations throughout the world," the church said in a news release.

With the additional missions, the total number of missions worldwide will be 506, starting July 1, 2026.

"It is inspiring to see the number of young church members who continue to answer the call to share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world," said President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the church. "These missionaries are helping to bless the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year who are choosing to be baptized into the Lord's church."

The number of teaching and service missionaries, including senior missionaries, has increased from 65,000 at the end of 2022 to more than 84,000 current missionaries. Missionaries serve in more than 150 countries and teach in more than 60 languages, according to the church.

"It's a blessing to see how each missionary contributes to the individuals they teach and serve as they share the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ," said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Cook chairs the church's Missionary Executive Council.

"These additional missions help to balance the number of missionaries in each mission, allowing mission leaders to better support and mentor the missionaries they lead," Elder Cook said.

The boundaries will be adjusted to create these 55 new missions (grouped by church administrative areas):

Africa Central

DR Congo Kinshasa North

DR Congo Mwene-Ditu

Kenya Kisumu

Uganda Kampala East

Africa South

Angola Luanda North

Malawi Lilongwe

Mozambique Nampula

South Africa East London

Zimbabwe Harare West

Africa West

Cote d'Ivoire Abidjan South

Cote d'Ivoire Daloa

Ghana Accra South

Ghana Sunyani

Liberia Monrovia West

Senegal Dakar

Togo Lomé

Asia North

Mongolia Ulaanbaatar West

Brazil

Brazil Guarulhos

Brazil São Bernardo

Brazil Sorocaba

Canada

Canada Halifax

Canada Toronto East

Europe Central

France Paris South

Greece Athens

Spain Madrid East

Europe North

Cape Verde Mindelo

México

México Tula

Pacific

Australia Brisbane South

Papua New Guinea Daru

Papua New Guinea Madang

Samoa Apia East

Solomon Islands Honiara

Philippines

Philippines Lingayen

Philippines Lipa

Philippines Ormoc

Philippines Ozamiz

Philippines Puerto Princesa

South America Northwest

Perú Lima Northwest

Perú Tacna

South America South

Paraguay Asunción South

Uruguay Salto

United States Central

Missouri Kansas City

Wyoming Cheyenne

United States Northeast

Indiana Fort Wayne

Virginia Norfolk

United States Southeast

Mississippi Jackson

United States Southwest

Arizona Phoenix East

Oklahoma Tulsa

Texas Dallas North

Texas Houston North

Texas San Antonio South

United States West