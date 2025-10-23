Second suspect detained in killing of Ogden high school student, police say

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

OGDEN — A second juvenile suspected in the killing earlier this month of a Ben Lomond High School student has been detained, police said Thursday.

The teen was arrested in Denver on Oct. 13 and is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Utah pending the filing of formal charges. "Due to the age of the suspect, no name or identifying information will be released," Ogden police said in a statement.

Ben Lomond High School student Mason Caballero, 16, was shot and killed on Oct. 7 after the car he was riding in came under fire from one or two gunmen giving chase to the vehicle in a separate car, according to police. The incident occurred in front of Highland Junior High School in Ogden and about a half mile from Ben Lomond High School, soon after school ended that day.

Isaias Emanuel Carranza, 16, was arrested on Oct. 11 in the matter and is charged as an adult in 2nd District Court in Ogden with aggravated murder in the killing and 28 other counts. "With two suspects now in custody, no additional suspects are outstanding at this time," according to the press release.

Carranza, while driving along Gramercy Avenue near Highland, was firing a weapon at the car in front containing Caballero, seated in the back, and two others in the front seats, according to charging documents in his case. A bullet entered the trunk of the vehicle in which Caballero was traveling, striking and killing him.

Video that investigators reviewed of the incident "revealed that the front seat passenger had his right arm out of his window, pointing a handgun at the victims as well, presumably firing rounds" at their car, according to the charges.

Ogden police said they've been following up on leads in the case in the wake of the incident.

"Coordination between investigators, partner agencies and members of the community played an important role in locating and safely apprehending the suspects," reads Thursday's statement.