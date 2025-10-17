Man found with missing 12-year-old is charged with kidnapping

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MORONI, Sanpete County — A man who allegedly led police on a chase with a missing 12-year-old girl earlier this week has now been charged with abducting the girl.

Aiden Dramore Larsen, 20, of Moroni, Sanpete County, was charged Friday in 6th District Court with child kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and theft by receiving a motor vehicle, a second-degree felony.

Larsen was charged Wednesday with failing to stop for police, a third-degree felony, in connection with the police chase.

The Sanpete County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that it was trying to find a missing 12-year-old girl. The girl's mother reported to police that her father's truck was missing and her daughter was not home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Larsen.

"Upon searching the home, I discovered that there was no evidence that the child had been forcibly abducted, and the family suspected that the child had stolen the truck after taking the keys from her grandfather's room," the investigating deputy wrote in the warrant. "I quickly learned that the child had been involved with a 20-year-old man, identified as Aiden Larsen. This information originated from a previous case that is still under investigation."

Using data from license plate reader cameras, investigators learned the missing vehicle was in the Nephi area at about 5:40 a.m. that morning. Deputies also learned that Larsen had provided the girl with a second cellphone, the warrant states. Investigators "pinged" that phone and discovered it was still in the Nephi area around 11 a.m. Using additional investigative tools, police then tracked Larsen to the Richfield area just before 3 p.m.

A short time after notifying Richfield police that Larsen may be in the area, an officer spotted the missing truck and attempted to pull it over.

"Aiden fled from the sergeant, and a pursuit was initiated. UHP assumed control over the pursuit, which ended in a field near Monroe after multiple spike-strip deployments," according to the warrant.

The chase went up Clear Creek Canyon, where police were able to spike the fleeing vehicle's front tires, a police booking affidavit adds.

"The vehicle entered the Sevier RV park before running through multiple fences," according to the affidavit.

After their vehicle was stopped, "Aiden and the child (ran) from law enforcement in Sevier County. However, both were eventually taken into custody without serious injuries," the warrant says.

When questioned, the girl said she had taken the vehicle about 5 a.m. and met up with Larsen in Moroni.

Police say Larsen was already on probation at the time of his arrest for a conviction of vehicle theft.