Ogden firefighters battle blaze at dog food plant

OGDEN — A hot oven with dog biscuits are being deemed the likely cause of a fire at a pet food factory in Ogden on Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Firefighters battled the fire at the Alphia plant, where dog food is manufactured, near the 2900 block of Wall Avenue, the Ogden Fire Department said.

The blaze forced evacuations of workers at the plant, which spans an entire city block and was closed for a time while crews investigated, according to Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hess.

Video sent to KSL.com showed a huge plume of white smoke hovering over the area as flames can also be seen sprouting from the top of the building.

Hess said about 3 p.m., crews noticed unusual smoke coming from one of the plant's smoke stacks.

Crews spoke with a forklift operator in the yard at the plant, who said the smoke wasn't normal, which prompted crews to contact management, according to Hess.

An oven that makes biscuits was discovered by fire crews on the second floor of the building, which is where the pet food is produced.

"After a full structure response was initiated by the fire crews, they evacuated the entire plant," Hess said.

The evacuation also prompted temporary road closures in the area, which have since been lifted.

A screenshot shows firefighters in Ogden responding to an industrial fire near the 2900 block of Wall Avenue, the fire department said Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Carson Broadhead)

Hess said said crews had a hard time fighting the fire because of low visibility due to smoke on the second floor.

Firefighters had to attack the blaze from the outside and spent hours ensuring no hot spots remained.

Hess said an exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, which he noted will be handled by the manufacturing company.

The factory experienced a similar incident earlier this year, according to Hess.

Contributing: Debbie Worthen