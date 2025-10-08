Ridgeline blows out Green Canyon, captures 2nd straight region title

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MILLVILLE — For the second straight season, the Ridgeline Riverhawks are Region 11 champions in football.

This time, they sealed it emphatically.

Behind quarterback Nate Dahle's 435-yard, seven-touchdown performance and another dominant showing from one of 4A's best defensive fronts, Ridgeline overwhelmed Green Canyon 49-14 on Wednesday night to move to 9-0 overall (6-0 Region 11) and secure the region crown outright.

"We just take it week by week with the end goal of winning state," Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said afterward. "Region is great, but we don't talk about it much. Every game is a chance to get better, and tonight we did that."

The Riverhawks struck early and often, scoring on their first five possessions to build a 42-0 halftime lead.

After running back Noah Fiefia opened with several strong gains on Ridgeline's opening drive, Dahle found Graham Livingston for a 5-yard touchdown in the right corner. The duo connected repeatedly throughout the first half, including a 57-yard bomb in the second quarter and a 21-yard score just before halftime.

Tight end Hunter Knighton added a 43-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 32-yard strike later in the half, while Fiefia contributed a 15-yard score through the air. By halftime, Dahle had piled up more than 350 passing yards, spreading completions to Livingston, Knighton, Brady Cook and Coen Richards.

"We really just attack the field where it's open," Cox explained. "We can run it, we can throw it and tonight we liked our matchups in the passing game. Nate was really, really good."

Green Canyon quarterback Ethan Munk did his best to respond, showing poise against Ridgeline's relentless pressure. He finished 13 for 27 for 154 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for 43 yards, but the Wolves managed only 63 yards on the ground as a team in the face of a defense led by Krew Jones, Richards and linebacker Landon Perkins.

Between the third and fourth quarters, four-star recruit Krew Jones was recognized for his selection to the 2026 Under Armour All-American Game, becoming one of just a handful of Utah athletes to earn the national honor this year.

"Super blessed, super excited," Jones said after the game. "It's another chance to showcase my skills, but it's also a reflection of all the work our team has put in the last four years. We've built this together."

Jones and the Riverhawk defense dominated the trenches, allowing just 216 total yards and holding Green Canyon scoreless for three quarters. Ridgeline's front recorded multiple sacks and forced three punts from inside Wolves territory before Green Canyon finally broke through in the fourth quarter.

"Green Canyon's got some skilled receivers and a quarterback who can make plays," Jones said. "We just trusted our D-line to shut down the run and our secondary to do its job. Everyone executed."