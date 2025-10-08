Soar to new heights: FLT Academy opens state-of-the-art campus in Spanish Fork

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Some people are born with their head in the clouds.

Maybe you've always felt called to the sky, whether you love the thrill of being 30,000 feet above earth or have an innate fascination with the mechanics of flight.

Utah's own FLT Academy makes that dream attainable for aspiring pilots who want to learn from experienced instructors at a world-class facility.

And with the addition of a second campus soon to be completed in Spanish Fork, FLT Academy has positioned itself as a leader in aviation training.

So, it's time to answer the question: why just dream of flying when you can take the controls and make it reality?

Coming soon to skies above Spanish Fork

FLT Academy already has one location in Woods Cross, and the brand-new Spanish Fork campus is set to open in September.

While many flight schools are part of a college or other organization, FLT Academy is a standalone entity with a campus solely dedicated to training pilots.

Jason Clark, founder and CEO of FLT Academy, tells KSL that the new campus has all the bells and whistles. "We are able to build this beautiful world-class facility that we've been working on. It's honestly one of the nicest dedicated flight schools in the entire country," Clark says. "We're going to have a restaurant, coffee shop and everything dedicated for aviation training."

The campus will also include a park, pavilion, and running track. And Spanish Fork, always a beacon of small-town charm and friendliness, is quickly becoming a hotspot of growth. Its stunning mountain views and easy access to larger cities like Provo make it attractive for new homebuyers and young families.

Plus, the Spanish Fork municipal airport boasts great flying weather most of the year and less congested airspace than other parts of the state.

Photo: FLT Academy

FLT Academy quick facts

FLT Academy touts its commitment to providing its students with the best value and highest quality flight education.

Partnerships with SkyWest and Contour Airlines put new pilots on track for a successful aviation career.

Building a state-of-the-art dedicated flight school makes FLT Academy a top prospect for aviation students throughout the country, so here's a glance at some of the most important aspects that set FLT Academy apart:

Accelerated programs where students can graduate in approximately 10-14 months.

An elite partnership with SkyWest Airlines.

Availability of Sallie Mae financing for qualified students.

Commitment to safety, professionalism, and modern training tools.

FAA examining authority for Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, and CFI courses.

Low instructor-to-student ratio.

Modern aircraft fleet with digital avionics and the newest safety features.

Largest training fleet in Utah, currently at 60 aircraft and set to double.

In-house examining authority for the best student experience

In 2024, FLT Academy reached a crucial milestone—obtaining FAA Examining Authority.

This is one of the biggest draws for prospective flight students, because it means you won't have to wait weeks, or even months, waiting to become certified once your training is complete.

This designation allows FLT Academy to conduct official flight evaluations and directly issue pilot certificates upon successful completion of a course.

In most cases, if a school lacks Examining Authority, students must schedule and pass a final checkride with an external FAA Designated Pilot Examiner (DPE).

FLT Academy's Examining Authority streamlines this process, allowing you to take your final assessment with one of your own Chief or Assistant Chief Flight Instructors!

Students benefit from a more efficient and supportive process when completing their Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, and Certified Flight Instructor evaluations in-house. You'll feel the difference being able to earn certifications in a familiar environment.

Meeting the demand for pilots

If you've been on a commercial flight lately, there's a good chance you've experienced a delay.

Often, these delays are due to the airline waiting for a new flight crew to "clock in" and take over duties.

U.S. airlines, the military, and even private flight operators have been struggling to recruit and retain enough pilots to meet the ever-surging demand for air travel.

Several key factors play into this shortage, including a wave of retirements from baby-boomer-era pilots and a shrinking military aviator pipeline.

Consulting firm Oliver Wyman projects that demand for pilots will outstrip supply through at least 2032, with North America facing an ongoing shortfall. In 2022, they estimated North America was already short about 8,000 pilots (an 11% gap) and warned the gap would "continue to worsen over the next decade".

Even with increased training output, a shortage of around 13,000 pilots is still projected by 2032 in North America under current conditions.

Photo: FLT Academy

FLT Academy is doing its part to combat the pilot shortage, and the accelerated program option means you could be commanding the skies in less than a year and a half. Plus, thanks to its partnerships, FLT Academy graduates have a leg up when it comes to job opportunities.

The elite partnership with SkyWest airlines includes perks like tuition reimbursement and eligibility for SkyWest Pilot Pathway program on your first day of training.

Make your flight dreams happen now at FLT

Adventure in the skies is calling, so answer the call! Step one? Take the controls yourself under the guidance of one of FLT Academy's professional certified flight instructors on an introductory flight. Click here to schedule an intro flight or a consultation.

Learn more about how to get your career off the ground by visiting www.FLTacademy.com.