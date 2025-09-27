Growers prepare for giant pumpkin weigh-off at Logan festival

LOGAN — Pumpkin enthusiasts from all over Utah, Wyoming and Idaho are preparing for a weigh-off at the Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival, Saturday.

Among the giant pumpkin enthusiasts, Alan Gebert, of Milville, Cache County, is ecstatic with how his six-month project has turned out.

"This is the healthiest I've ever had," Gebert said. "The plant's about 1,200 square feet."

The vines around Gebert's pumpkin are a deep green color, and based on measurements, he believes it will weigh between 1,900 and 2,200 pounds. That would serve as a major payoff for the constant feeding and fertilizing of the gourd, which can, at times, grow as much as 50 pounds a day.

Gebert said his wife isn't always thrilled about his dedication to the hobby.

"She says it always puts a damper on going somewhere, because then I've got to arrange for a babysitter," Gebert chuckled.

If his estimates are correct, the pumpkin will likely be his largest in 14 years of growing. Granted, getting it to the festival safely can prove to be a challenge.

"Lifting always kind of makes me nervous," Gebert said. "I've never tried to lift anything like this before."

A team of neighbors and friends will help Gebert and his family load the pumpkin onto a flatbed trailer early Saturday morning, giving the pumpkin some time to grow a few more pounds overnight. Regardless of how things turn out, he said there's always next year.

"Now it's become part of my identity," Gebert said. "I'm the pumpkin guy."

Logan's Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The giant pumpkin weigh-off runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m.