Corner Canyon forces 5 turnovers in 49-14 rout over Skyridge

DRAPER — Billed as one of Utah's best games of the year, Corner Canyon turned the top-five showdown into a statement, overwhelming Skyridge 49-14 with a dominant blend of defense and firepower.

Turnovers told the story of the game as the Chargers forced five, while Skyridge recorded just two.

The Falcons failed to score any points on a great first drive after quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne fumbled the ball near Corner Canyon's 5-yard line. The Chargers returned it back as Helaman Casuga threw an interception on the ensuing possession.

But Sweetwyne's first interception and second turnover kickstarted Corner Canyon's first touchdown drive.

After the first three drives of the game ended with turnovers, Corner Canyon took advantage of the early mistakes and scored the game's first score. Lucas Jackson converted a long fourth down on a pass from Casuga to put the team deep in the red zone before making another reception for a touchdown on a pass from Casuga.

The Falcons roared back after a long pass of their own, this one going to Davis Fyans for 50 yards. A couple plays later, Sweetwyne called his own number for an 11-yard quarterback draw to even things up at 7-7.

From there on out, though, it was all Chargers on their home field. Corner Canyon scored 42 unanswered points en route to a bounce-back win after being outplayed — and losing — to Lone Peak a week ago.

"We didn't play well last week in a lot of ways, but I felt like our preparation was good," Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar said. "On Monday, it was probably one of our best practices we've ever had around here, just as far as the intensity and also our efforts."

That preparation and intensity was evident on the field for the Chargers from start to finish. Casuga made throw after throw to dissect the Skyridge defense and to get the ball to his reliable receivers.

Jackson caught a pair of touchdown receptions, while Jasean Mayberry hauled in a couple of passes, including a 71-yard strike from Casuga in the first play of the second half.

With all the great offensive performances, one stood above the rest, though. Junior running back Jackson Carruth scored four rushing touchdowns for Corner Canyon, but he credited his quarterback and offensive line for his success.

"Helaman got us where we needed to, and the O-line made the holes," Carruth said. "It's the core of the offense, like we couldn't do anything without the O-line."

The Chargers offense scored points at a premium, but it was their defense that shined.

The Falcons entered the game averaging just under 51 points per game, but the Corner Canyon defense held Skyridge to just 14 points on top of forcing five turnovers.

"There was a lot of expectation as far as the way they were going to carry themselves in practice and the way they were going to put effort forth and do their assignments," Kjar said. "It was a pretty intense week for us, and it needs to continue that way.

"I think as coaches, maybe we didn't hold them accountable enough for things in practice, and we're going to do a better job for sure."

Kjar and his team will have a little more time to get better at the little things since the team doesn't return to action until Oct. 9 when the Chargers host American Fork in another crucial region matchup.

Skyridge will be looking for redemption in a matchup with Lone Peak that looms Thursday night.