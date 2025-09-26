Own a surf-front home at Zion Shores, Southern Utah's premier surf resort

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Zion Shores is bringing the thrill of world-class surf to the red rocks of Southern Utah.

Through a new partnership with Ember, buyers now have flexible ways to own a surf-front townhome in this groundbreaking resort community.

Join the interest list to get updates first at https://emberhome.com/resorts/zion-shores.

Surf in the desert

Located in Washington, Utah, Zion Shores is a 30-acre master-planned resort featuring:

PerfectSwell Gen 6 surf pool — the most advanced surf technology of its kind.

UNIT Dynamic Wave — a moving-wave system with multiple surfable pockets.

UNIT Standing Wave — a 60-foot-wide standing wave adjustable for all skill levels.

A nine-acre private lagoon with beach-style entry for swimming, paddleboarding, and waterfront living.

Photo: Zion Shores/Ember Stays

Zion shores will utilize non-potable brackish water from private onsite wells in combination with a sustainable closed-loop recirculation system, ensuring that no public water supply will be used to fill its surf pools or lagoon.

Flexible ways to own

With Ember, buyers can choose the ownership model that works best for them:

Co-ownership — Purchase between 1/8 and 1/2 of a home through Ember's co-ownership platform, gaining all the benefits of second-home ownership at a fraction of the cost.

Whole-home ownership — Purchase an entire townhome outright, with sales exclusively through Ember Real Estate Group, a licensed brokerage.

Ember homes are professionally designed, fully furnished, and cared for in every detail.

Beyond design, Ember Stays provides full-service property management, from bookings to guest services.

Fully owned homes and select co-owned homes designated as Ember Flex can also be made available to rent when not in use.

Be the first to know when homes are released at https://emberhome.com/resorts/zion-shores.

Photo: Ember Stays

Trusted partnership, groundbreaking vision

Zion Shores is one of Southern Utah's most anticipated resort communities, combining advanced surf technology, luxury amenities, and a one-of-a-kind desert setting.

"We are excited to partner with Ember," said Cody Larkin, CEO of Zion Shores. "Their proven track record in high-end co-ownership and property operations aligns perfectly with our vision for Zion Shores—maximizing value for homeowners while delivering extraordinary experiences for guests."

Don't miss out

With limited surf-front homes planned, early interest is already strong.

Get early access to updates about Zion Shores at https://emberhome.com/resorts/zion-shores.

For questions, you can also reach Ember's sales team directly at (385) 533-4741 or sales@emberhome.com.