News / 

What football star Chase Roberts and 2 Super Bowl champs said at BYU 150th anniversary event

By Tad Walch, Deseret News | Posted - Sept. 14, 2025 at 12:21 p.m.

 
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts reads a quote from President Dallin H. Oaks during the university's Sesquicentennial Kickoff devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts reads a quote from President Dallin H. Oaks during the university's Sesquicentennial Kickoff devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Christi Norris/BYU)

Save Story

BYU's devotional on Tuesday included three major football figures — a current team captain and two legends with a combined seven Super Bowl rings.

Wide receiver Chase Roberts, the team leader or co-leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches this fall, was one of six students who read quotes on the stage on the Marriott Center floor during the school's Sesquicentennial Kickoff.

Four-time Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs appeared in a brief video about his experience at BYU.

So did Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young.

Read the full story at Deseret.com.

Most recent News stories

Tad Walch

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  