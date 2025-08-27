Trump claims Utah judge's order to redraw congressional maps is 'unconstitutional'

By Ashley Imlay, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 27, 2025 at 8:38 p.m.

 
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting Tuesday at the White House in Washington. Trump on Wednesday decried this week's decision by a judge in Utah requiring the state Legislature to redraw its congressional maps.

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting Tuesday at the White House in Washington. Trump on Wednesday decried this week's decision by a judge in Utah requiring the state Legislature to redraw its congressional maps. (Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • President Donald Trump criticized a Utah judge's order to redraw congressional maps as unconstitutional.
  • Judge Dianna Gibson ruled current maps can't be used in future elections.
  • The decision aligns with national debates on gerrymandering and upholds Proposition 4.

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump took to social media Wednesday to decry this week's decision by a judge in Utah requiring the state Legislature to redraw its congressional maps.

"Monday's Court Order in Utah is absolutely Unconstitutional. How did such a wonderful Republican State like Utah, which I won in every Election, end up with so many Radical Left Judges? All Citizens of Utah should be outraged at their activist Judiciary, which wants to take away our Congressional advantage, and will do everything possible to do so. This incredible State sent four great Republicans to Congress, and we want to keep it that way. The Utah GOP has to STAY UNITED, and make sure their four terrific Republican Congressmen stay right where they are!" Trump posted on the Truth Social website Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, 3rd District Judge Dianna Gibson ruled that the current maps can't be used "in any future elections" and gave lawmakers 30 days to enact new political boundaries that comply with the initiative creating an independent redistricting commission.

The decision positioned Utah in the ongoing national debate about gerrymandering, as Texas Republicans are poised to redraw the state's maps in an effort to pick up more Republican seats going into the 2026 midterms, and California has taken steps to retaliate.

Plaintiffs first sued the Legislature in 2022, alleging that lawmakers violated Utahns' rights to participate in free elections by ignoring voting maps recommended by an independent redistricting commission. That commission was created through the voter-approved Proposition 4 in 2018, but the Legislature watered down the commission's role to an advisory one two years later and adopted its own set of maps in 2021.

Gibson sided with the plaintiffs, including several voters along with the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government, who had argued that changing the Proposition 4 initiative violated the rights of Utah voters. The judge issued a permanent injunction on the maps, without which she wrote: "Another election cycle will proceed in defiance of the will of the people, as expressed in Proposition 4."

"An injunction against HB2004 is in the public interest because it is the only remedy that will enforce Proposition 4 going forward and prevent the continued violation of the people's constitutional rights," she wrote.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Politics stories

Related topics

Utah LegislaturePoliticsUtahU.S.Police & Courts
Ashley Imlay is an evening news manager for KSL.com. A lifelong Utahn, Ashley has also worked as a reporter for the Deseret News and is a graduate of Dixie State University.

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  