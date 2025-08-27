FDA clarifies: Eggs are a heart-healthy option

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

The humble egg has been through a lot. Once celebrated, then unfairly criticized for its cholesterol content, eggs are finally officially reclaiming their place on the list of healthy foods. Thanks to new updates from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), eggs — along with a few other pantry staples — are back in the spotlight as part of a more modern, realistic definition of healthy eating.

For years, eggs were blacklisted from the healthy list because of their cholesterol content. In the 1990s, it was widely believed that dietary cholesterol directly raised blood cholesterol and increased heart disease risk.

However, more recent research has shown that for most people, cholesterol from food has little impact on blood cholesterol levels. This shift in understanding is one of the key reasons the FDA is re-evaluating how it defines healthy today.

For the first time since the early 90s, the FDA has revised what qualifies as a "healthy" food on packaging and in public health campaigns. The objective is to reflect current nutrition science and help consumers make better choices at the grocery store.

So what changed?

In the 1990s, healthy foods were often judged by what they lacked: fat, cholesterol, and sodium. This allowed products like sugary yogurts, processed cereals and fortified fruit snacks to wear the healthy label simply because they were low in fat — even if they were packed with added sugars.

Under the FDA's new guidelines, foods must meet stricter requirements for added sugars, sodium, and saturated fat to be considered healthy. Processed products like high-sugar yogurts, refined white bread, and sugary snack bars no longer qualify. Instead, the focus is shifting to whole, nutrient-dense foods.

Foods now considered healthy include:

Plain, low-fat or fat-free yogurt.

Olive oil.

Fresh, frozen, dried, or canned fruits and vegetables (with no added sugars).

Salmon and other lean proteins.

Eggs — finally recognized for their high-quality protein and essential nutrients.

Photo: Oakdell Egg Farms

Eggs are back!

This updated definition does more than just shuffle labels. It encourages people to build meals around real, whole ingredients that offer lasting nutrition.

Each egg packs six grams of protein, is low in saturated fat and provides essential vitamins and minerals.

It's time to update your grocery list

Simple swaps — like choosing seasonal fruits, whole grain bread, and eggs — can help you create balanced, filling meals that meet these new standards without sacrificing flavor.

How to hit your nutrition goals

Beyond limiting certain nutrients, the FDA is also expanding what it promotes. Previously, the focus was on individual vitamins and minerals. Now, there's a greater emphasis on eating recommended servings of food groups like vegetables, fruits, dairy, protein, and whole grains.

If you're not sure where to start, eggs are back on the good food list — and are one of the simplest building blocks for a balanced, healthy meal.

