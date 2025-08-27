Snowbasin unleashed: Unlock exclusive deals on season tickets with new lifts and enhancements

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

If you've been thinking about a season pass at Snowbasin, now's the time to lock it in. Prices go up Sept. 5, and this year the pass delivers more value than ever.

With four new lifts in six years, easier parking, smoother traffic flow and expanded beginner terrain, you'll spend less time waiting and more time skiing — and you'll thank yourself later for grabbing this pass sooner rather than later.

Snowbasin isn't just another ski hill. It's one of the oldest continuously operating ski areas in the country, and it will be the official Alpine skiing venue for the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Since hosting the 2002 Winter Games, the resort has kept investing in upgrades that make your time on the mountain better.

This winter and beyond, you'll see those improvements pay off the moment you arrive. Here's a closer look at what awaits when you buy a season pass this year.

Four new lifts in six years

You want to ski, not stand in line. That's why Snowbasin has added four new lifts since 2020, which include:

Wildcat Handle Tow (2020),

Middle Bowl (2021).

DeMoisy Express (2023).

Becker (2025).

Each new lift has improved the aesthetic and overall quality of the cabin, staying true to Snowbasin's efforts to provide the highest quality to their customers.

Technology that speeds you through

Starting in the 2025–26 season, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) pass scanning will make your day even smoother. Just tap, scan and go — no paper tickets, no delays.

Easier trips to the mountain

Your ski day starts long before you click into your skis. Snowbasin has made traffic flow improvements on Snowbasin Road so cars from both directions can turn in at the same time. Translation: less waiting in traffic and more time on the mountain.

Once you arrive, parking is simple. Snowbasin has more free parking than any other Utah resort, and you don't need a reservation. If the snow looks good, you can just head up, find a spot and get straight to the fun.

Refreshed gondolas and shorter waits

The Needles Gondola is a favorite for many skiers, and it's only getting better. A multi-year refurbishment project that began in the 2024–25 season gives the cabins a fresh look to stay true to highest quality Snowbasin can offer, according to Snow-Forecast.com.

And thanks to RFID, commute times will be significantly improved.

That means you'll get to the top faster, fit more runs into your day and get even more value out of your season pass.

More room for beginners

If you're new to skiing or snowboarding — or teaching someone who is — you'll love Snowbasin's beginner terrain expansion. Starting in the 2025–26 season, the runs at Bear Hollow, Snowshoe and Slow Road will be wider, giving learners more space to practice and making traffic flow smoother for everyone.

Dependable every day

When you buy a pass, you want to use it. At Snowbasin, reliability isn't something you have to worry about. Over the past four winters, the resort has been open every single day. No matter what the weather threw at them, the lifts were running. That kind of consistency makes it easy to plan your ski days with confidence.

Why you should buy now

Here's the bottom line: Season pass prices go up Sept. 5. Waiting will cost you more.

When you grab a Premier Pass now, you lock in unlimited access to Snowbasin this winter — and you can start using it right away.

That includes free entry to SnowWiesn Oktoberfest, happening every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 12.

On top of that, you get gondola access and more than 26 miles of hiking and biking trails. The sooner you buy, the sooner you start enjoying all the perks.

Don't miss this season at Snowbasin Resort

Snowbasin keeps raising the bar. With four new lifts in six years, faster gondolas, expanded beginner terrain, improved parking and traffic flow and dependable daily operations, this is a season you do not want to miss.

Buy your season pass before Sept. 5 to save money, secure unlimited access and enjoy the mountain all year. Winter will be here before you know it. Make sure you are ready when the first flakes fall!

Get your season pass today at snowbasin.com.