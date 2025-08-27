Attempted murder charge dismissed for Mapleton man committed to state hospital

PROVO — Charges have been dismissed against a Mapleton man accused of stabbing his father multiple times at his parents' Spanish Fork home after he was found not competent to stand trial.

Jay Terry Hoskins, 32, was charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, but prosecutors asked to dismiss his case on Aug. 14 after he was committed civilly to the Utah State Hospital.

Fourth District Judge Kasey Wright dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning it could be filed again, after ordering Hoskins into civil commitment in July.

Hoskins was found not competent to stand trial on March 15, 2024, but there was still a question of whether he could reasonably be restored to competency. Before he was civilly committed, attorneys considered Utah's laws for how long restoration efforts can be continued. Utah's code says restoration efforts should continue until competency is restored or it is determined a defendant can be restored in the foreseeable future, but should not go longer than the maximum sentence for what a person is charged with.

Hoskins was at his parents' home in Spanish Fork on Dec. 23, 2023, when he got into an argument with his father after claiming he was being "tortured" by the Central Intelligence Agency and his father was involved, according to charging documents.

The father defended himself with a broomstick but was stabbed in the eye and twice in the back. A neighbor told police he heard Hoskins yelling, "I hope you die," the charges allege.

Hoskins drove away but was arrested shortly after on I-15.

His mother told police he had started showing signs of mental illness and seeing things that weren't there a few months earlier and had been put on medication, but had not been taking it appropriately.