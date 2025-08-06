Shots fired, 1 injured in police task force investigation in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — A man was shot during an apparent police shooting in West Jordan Wednesday.

About 11:15 a.m., members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force were conducting an investigation in West Jordan when there was a confrontation with a man in a car whom they were trying to take into custody.

The car's windshield could be seen in a parking lot near 7800 S. Redwood Road with five bullet holes in it. It was wedged between two other vehicles that appeared to be boxing the blue sedan in. The crime scene extended from about 1900 West to 1825 West.

West Jordan police say a man was taken to a local hospital in "stable" condition, though a spokesman could not confirm if the man was shot by police. At least one police officer was evaluated for undisclosed injuries but was treated at the scene and then released.

Information about the man the task force was trying to take into custody and what kind of case was being investigated was not immediately known. The task force typically travels outside of Utah County to follow up on drug investigations.

An officer-involved critical incident protocol team led by West Valley police is investigating the incident.