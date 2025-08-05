Patrick Kinahan: BYU freshman QB 'already up to speed'

SALT LAKE CITY — Musings after the first week of practice for the local college football teams:

BYU drawing closer to starting a first-year freshman at quarterback in 25 days against Portland State.

Bear Bachmeier is locked in a well-publicized tight battle with McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet, both of whom are beginning their second year in the program. Viewed as somewhat of a long shot entering camp due to his inexperience, Bachmeier has the next several practices to beat out the competition.

"Definitely going to give him every opportunity," said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, who will make the decision in concert with coach Kalani Sitake, along with input from receivers coach Fesi Sitake and the other assistants.

Bachmeier came to BYU after graduating from high school last winter and participating in spring practice at Stanford, where he showed well enough to strongly contend for the starting position. Coaching changes during the spring led to Bachmeier's decision to enter the transfer portal.

Based off a longstanding relationship with the BYU coaches during his high school recruitment, Bachmeier made his decision to transfer with the expectation of learning for a year behind incumbent starter Jake Retzlaff. But Retzlaff's honor code-related suspension and subsequent transfer to Tulane opened the possibility to start immediately.

If Bachmeier was brought in to start in 2026, which was the plan, then he likely needs to play this season. The major obstacle was learning the playbook in time, which Roderick said is already the case.

"He's up to speed," Roderick said. "He needs reps as far as like chemistry with his teammates, but in terms of knowing what to do, he's been dialed every play."

Rest assured, the coaching staff has plenty of experience with quarterback derbies during the August training camps. BYU has had several competitions over the years, including last season between Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon.

As in the past, Roderick said, the process needs time to play out. Over the next several practices, the point is for the entire team to see who wins.

"There's no deadline but the sooner the better," Roderick said. "I would prefer not to be naming a starter on game day, but you have to let it play out a little bit, too. If you rush it then you can create some other issues as well, so we need to let them compete for a little while."

Devon Dampier has more charisma than any other Utah quarterback since Brian Johnson.

On campus only since January, the transfer quarterback already has established himself as one of the team's leaders. The junior from the Phoenix area, by way of playing at New Mexico, Dampier certainly is the most quotable quarterback since Johnson nearly 20 years ago.

Like Johnson, Dampier does not have the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback. But if his leadership skills, combined with playing ability, can come close to matching Johnson, Utah will rebound after last season's disappointment.

Johnson, who led Utah to an unbeaten season in 2008 that culminated in beating Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, was a master at interacting with teammates and handling the demands of playing quarterback. The ability to communicate with all people played a large role in Johnson's quick coaching ascension up the college ranks and into the NFL as an offensive coordinator.

From a leadership standpoint, coach Kyle Whittingham said Dampier is "as good as any we've had. He's a terrific leader. He's made a great bond with the entire football team, not just the offense. He's one of those guys who's got that 'it' factor, the charisma you look for in a quarterback."

Bronco Mendenhall remains a straight shooter.

Mendenhall has not lost his touch in giving straight answers to direct questions. In his first press conference before Utah State's camp began, the new coach spoke of the "pay for play" that grew out of the new NIL rules for players.

Administrators around the country insisted that players got money based on their name, likeness and image rather on-field accomplishments. Mendenhall said the spirit of NIL "lasted about a week" before it devolved into a performance-based system.

"While there were specific rules that said pay for play was not allowed, it really was the primary focus of contracts given to a young person," he said.