NBA Finals guide: When the games are, how to watch, what the odds are

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 8, 2025 at 7:48 a.m.

 
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (Matthew Stockman/Pool Photo via AP)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is on Sunday night, with the Oklahoma City Thunder playing host to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers lead the series, 1-0.

Tyrese Haliburton's jumper with 0.3 seconds left gave the Pacers a 111-110 victory over the Thunder in Game 1 on Thursday night. It was Indiana's only lead of the game and capped a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback.

The series will shift to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 later this week.

Oklahoma City (-350) remains a big favorite to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, but was at -700 before the Game 1 loss. Indiana's odds are now +275; they had been +500.

The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites over Indiana for Game 2. That's down a point from early Friday.

The Pacers have covered in 12 of their first 17 games of these playoffs. The Thunder — favored in every game so far — have covered seven out of 17 times to this point.

All games of the NBA Finals will be aired on ABC.

Thursday — Game 1, Indiana 111, Oklahoma City 110

Sunday — Game 2, Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. EDT

June 11 — Game 3, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 13 — Game 4, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 16 — Game 5, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 19 — Game 6, Oklahoma City at Indiana, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 22 — Game 7, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8 p.m. EDT

(And good news: No NBA Finals games conflict with Stanley Cup Final dates!)

June 25 — NBA draft, first round.

June 26 — NBA draft, second round.

A recap of Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's winning of the NBA MVP award.

The story: Gilgeous-Alexander tops Jokic for MVP award

The reaction: SGA tears up when talking about his wife

Steve Nash speaks: Canada's 1st MVP thrilled to see SGA follow him

The notebook: Jokic finishes top-2 again, Giannis' streak ends, LeBron gets votes

— Indiana is 10-2 in games decided by three points or less this season. Game 1 — a Pacers win — was decided by one point.

— The Thunder, if the Game 2 line closes at 10.5 points or higher, would be the biggest favorite in a finals game since the Los Angeles Lakers were a 10.5-point favorite over the Miami Heat on Oct. 3, 2020.

"It's about the collective will we have as a team." — Pacers center Myles Turner, on Indiana winning Game 1 without any player scoring 20 or more points.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

The Associated Press

