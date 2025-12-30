Jazz trio combines for 85 points, but Utah comes up short against Boston

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — After a thrilling finish in San Antonio Saturday night, the Utah Jazz were back home to close out 2025 by hosting the Boston Celtics.

Utah looked like it was going to defeat another top team in the NBA after getting great performances from Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic, but the rest of the Jazz rotation didn't do enough in a 129-119 loss.

Despite the result, Utah put together a strong performance against one of the best teams in the league, showing that its young core of players is growing alongside some established veterans.

One of those veterans that has made an impact — especially over the last four games — is Nurkic. For the second time in the past two games, the big man flirted with a triple-double as he finished with a season-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

"(Nurkic) helps us create an advantage in a way that no one else does," Jazz coach Will Hardy said. "His screening, his ability to get his teammates open. I think he's done a better job of rolling and making himself available, but more than that, his teammates have rewarded him."

Nurkic stuffed the stat sheet, but his play opened things up for his teammates throughout the game. His ability to set screens and run the pick-and-roll helped his young, budding All-Star teammate, George, who poured in a game-high 37 points.

"He's done it at a high level for a very long time," George said. "As soon as I saw that we were getting him, I was super excited, just knowing he's played with high-caliber guards. He's got them open, he's made their life a lot easier."

George has continued to show why he has blossomed into a star in the NBA. He helped the Jazz get out to a fast start, exploding for 15 first-quarter points. Along with Lauri Markkanen, Utah got out to the early lead after the opening quarter.

Boston responded well — with George and Markkanen on the bench — taking the lead as the Jazz's offense sputtered.

Things flipped back into Utah's favor after Walter Clayton Jr. skyed up for a poster dunk on Boston's Derrick White.

🚨 IT'S WALT'S WORLD 🚨



(and we're just living in it!!!) pic.twitter.com/JRFnfqxi0L — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 31, 2025

The Jazz were able to lean on the momentum shift and retake the lead before the end of the half.

Both teams traded buckets in a back-and-forth third period, but it was the Celtics depth that made the biggest difference in the second half.

Six players reached double-figures in scoring for Boston, with White leading the way with 27. Anfernee Simons provided 20 points off the bench as the Celtics second unit outscored Utah's bench 43-26 in the game.

With Boston leading entering the final quarter of play, the Jazz could not quite catch the Celtics, despite the best efforts of George. White made some big plays defensively, while Jaylen Brown sealed the game with some tough mid-range baskets.

Brown didn't quite have the scoring output that he has been accustomed to over the last couple of games, but the former Finals MVP put forth an all-around performance with 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Hardy shuffled things up with the starting lineup, with Ace Bailey out for the second straight game with a hip injury. Hardy kept Brice Sensabaugh in the starting lineup but replaced Svi Mykhailuk with Taylor Hendricks, who made his fourth start of the season.

"We felt like it was a good opportunity to get a look at some more of our young guys tonight," Hardy said. "Svi has been playing a lot for us this year, an opportunity for him to take care of himself, but also for us to really see our young players against a quality opponent."

Utah begins a four-game roadtrip in Los Angeles on Thursday when they take on the Clippers.