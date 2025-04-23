Countertop trends: Texture, sustainability, and drama

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Spring 2025 brings a fresh wave of innovation to American kitchens and countertops, blending sustainability, tactile finishes, and bold design statements.

From backsplashes and countertops to new color palettes, this season's trends reflect a desire for both functionality and personal expression.​

Textured finishes

Glossy surfaces are giving way to tactile finishes like honed, matte, and leathered textures. These finishes add depth and offer practical benefits by hiding fingerprints and smudges.

Materials such as leathered quartzite and honed granite are becoming popular choices for homeowners seeking a sophisticated yet low-maintenance look. See all of these choices at Utah's Bedrock Quartz.

"We are seeing more and more honed surfaces, which lend an understated elegance to many Utah kitchen remodels," said Bedrock Quartz CEO Alan Jorgenson.

Bold veining and statement slabs

Dramatic veining in materials like Calcutta marble and quartz is making a strong statement in kitchens. These bold patterns are often extended to backsplashes and even range hoods, creating a cohesive and luxurious aesthetic.

Also, color is making a comeback with dramatic statement slabs in greens, blacks, and other contrasting colors.

"Homeowners today are embracing bold veining and dramatic statement slabs as a form of self-expression in the kitchen," said Scot Nichols, Sales Director at Bedrock Quartz.

Integrated sinks

Seamless design is a key trend, with integrated sinks crafted from the same material as the countertop.

This approach not only enhances visual continuity but also simplifies cleaning and maintenance. Integrated sinks are very popular in more modern kitchens.

Sustainable materials

Eco-consciousness is at the forefront of kitchen design. Engineered quartz with recycled content offers durability without compromising on style.

Homeowners are sometimes opting for countertops made from recycled glass, bamboo, and paper composites.

Peach and pink accents

Pink has emerged as the dominant color in home decor this spring, ranging from vibrant bubblegum tones to neutral peaches.

This versatile hue adds warmth and a touch of playfulness to kitchen spaces.

Nature-inspired wallpaper

Wallpaper is making a comeback, with nature-inspired prints like oversized florals and tropical themes gaining popularity.

These designs bring a calming ambiance to kitchens and are especially favored for their ability to create dynamic visual zones.

Add the art

Homeowners today are incorporating custom tile and art installations to personalize kitchens and to create a focal point for conversations.

From custom-painted tile backsplashes to large, framed wall paintings, one-of-a-kind touches add personality and flair to kitchens.

Spring 2025's kitchen trends emphasize a balance between aesthetics and practicality. Whether through sustainable materials, textured finishes, or bold design choices, homeowners create spaces that reflect their values and personal style.

