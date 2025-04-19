Red Rocks stumble in national championship, finish season in 4th place

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

FORT WORTH, Texas — It wasn't the Red Rocks' day when it mattered most.

And it only got worse after the NCAA women's gymnastics championship concluded Saturday afternoon. The Red Rocks finished the meet in third place — for a fifth straight season — but a late review moved Missouri into third, pushing Utah into fourth place after scoring a 197.2375.

No. 2 Oklahoma, which missed out on the championship meet last season, won their second title in three seasons with a 198.0125 score. The Sooners edged out No. 5 UCLA, who finished with a 197.6125 score, for the win, while No. 7 Missouri finished in third with a 197.2500.

Two days after scoring the highest all-around score among all competitors during the semifinal round, Utah had too many missteps on championship Saturday to challenge for a title.

The Red Rocks opened the afternoon on bars, where the team used a season-high performance on Thursday to advance to the championship meet, and found itself in an early hole after Ashley Glynn took a big step on her dismount in the second spot to score a 9.6875.

But the remaining gymnasts answered the call and each scored higher than the next, starting with Avery Neff's 9.8250 and finishing with Grace McCallum's impressive 9.950 routine to finish with a 49.450.

Oklahoma and UCLA were even better, though, to start and tied with a 49.6125 in their respective events. The Sooners, specifically, scored no lower than a 9.90 in each of their counted routines.

It was shaping up to be a tight meet.

But then Utah's beam team couldn't keep up, essentially putting the Red Rocks in a tough position for the remainder of the meet. Amelie Morgan had a big balance check after her acro series in the leadoff spot, leaving the senior with a 9.6875.

It got worse, though, when McCallum fell off the beam after an acro series, forcing the Red Rocks to count Morgan's score. It was a rare fall in a pivotal time for the former Olympian.

Utah made up a little ground on floor, with three gymnasts scoring a 9.90 or higher, but McCallum, again, had a slight misstep. After her second tumbling pass, McCallum stepped out of bounds, leaving Utah without one of their highest scorers to make up ground.

By the time the team closed out on vault, the writing was on the wall — even though Utah had a chance to get to at least second.

Vault, though, proved to be the demise.

Neff managed a career-high 9.9750 in the third spot, but Glynn finished with a 9.70 after a big step back and then Zoe Johnson's hand slipped on the table and she landed on her back.

Team scores

No. 2 Oklahoma

Beam: 49.6125

Floor: 99.2000 (49.5875)

Vault: 148.6375 (49.4375)

Bars: 198.0125 (49.3750)

No. 4 Utah

Bars: 49.4500

Beam: 98.6375 (49.1875)

Floor: 148.1125 (49.4750)

Vault: 197.2375 (49.1250)

No. 5 UCLA

Floor: 49.6125

Vault: 98.9000 (49.2875)

Bars: 148.3000 (49.4000)

Beam: 197.6125 (49.3125)

No. 7 Missouri

Vault: 49.2000

Bars: 98.3750 (49.1750)

Beam: 147.7625 (49.3875)

Floor: 197.2500 (49.4875)

Red Rocks scores

1st Rotation: Bars (49.4500)

Makenna Smith: 9.8875

Ashley Glynn: 9.6875

Avery Neff: 9.8250

Amelie Morgan: 9.8750

Ella Zirbes: 9.9125

Grace McCallum: 9.9500

2nd Rotation: Beam (49.1875)

Amelie Morgan: 9.6875

Makenna Smith: 9.8750

Grace McCallum: 9.2875

Avery Neff: 9.8500

Ana Padurariu: 9.9000

Elizabeth Gantner: 9.8750

3rd Rotation: Floor (49.4750)

Ashley Glynn: 9.8750

Ella Zirbes: 9.9000

Avery Neff: 9.9125

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.9000

Makenna Smith: 9.8875

Grace McCallum: 9.7875

4th Rotation: Vault (49.1250)