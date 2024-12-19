Bayern star Harry Kane poised to return against Leipzig in Bundesliga

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MUNICH — Harry Kane could make a timely return for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says Kane is back training after returning from a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 30. Ahead of a final training session Thursday, Kompany says, "If everything goes well, he'll definitely play a role tomorrow." With the star striker absent, Bayern suffered its first Bundesliga defeat of the season last weekend to Mainz.