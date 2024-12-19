Bayern star Harry Kane poised to return against Leipzig in Bundesliga

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 5:15 a.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MUNICH — Harry Kane could make a timely return for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says Kane is back training after returning from a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 30. Ahead of a final training session Thursday, Kompany says, "If everything goes well, he'll definitely play a role tomorrow." With the star striker absent, Bayern suffered its first Bundesliga defeat of the season last weekend to Mainz.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  