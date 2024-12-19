Weber State hosts Utah Valley for cross-conference matchup

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 1:42 a.m.

 

Utah Valley Wolverines (7-4) at Weber State Wildcats (3-6)

Ogden, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Danja Stafford and Utah Valley visit Taylor Smith and Weber State in a non-conference matchup.

The Wildcats have gone 1-1 at home. Weber State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 1-2 on the road. Utah Valley scores 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Weber State's average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Kylee Mabry is averaging 10.3 points and two steals for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

