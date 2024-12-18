No Fears: Sooners guard was 2nd option on winning 4-point play that stunned No. 24 Michigan 87-86

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surprisingly, the red-hot Jeremiah Fears wasn't the first option with the game on the line for the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night. But the 6-foot-4 freshman made sure he was the best option. Fears knocked down a off-balance 30-foot jumper and drew a foul to complete an unlikely four-point play on Wednesday night with 11.5 seconds left to lift No. 14 Oklahoma to a come-from-behind 87-86 victory over 24th-ranked Michigan at the Spectrum Center. Fears finished with 30 points as the Sooners remained unbeaten.