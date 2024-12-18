No Fears: Sooners guard was 2nd option on winning 4-point play that stunned No. 24 Michigan 87-86

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 11:16 p.m.

 
Oklahoma guard Duke Miles, right, hugs forward Sam Godwin after Oklahoma defeated Michigan in an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

Oklahoma guard Duke Miles, right, hugs forward Sam Godwin after Oklahoma defeated Michigan in an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surprisingly, the red-hot Jeremiah Fears wasn't the first option with the game on the line for the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night. But the 6-foot-4 freshman made sure he was the best option. Fears knocked down a off-balance 30-foot jumper and drew a foul to complete an unlikely four-point play on Wednesday night with 11.5 seconds left to lift No. 14 Oklahoma to a come-from-behind 87-86 victory over 24th-ranked Michigan at the Spectrum Center. Fears finished with 30 points as the Sooners remained unbeaten.

