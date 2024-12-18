PJ Haggerty has big 2nd half in No. 21 Memphis' 64-62 victory at Virginia

By Hank Kurz Jr., Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 9:13 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 7:27 p.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — PJ Haggerty scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and No. 21 Memphis shook off a slow start to beat Virginia 64-62 on Wednesday night. The Tigers (9-2) trailed 30-21 at halftime and took their first lead at 39-37 on a goaltending call in what became a 26-7 burst that gave them a 47-39 lead. Tyrese Hunter and Dain Dainja scored 12 points each for the Tigers. Dainja had 11 rebounds. Elijah Saunders scored 15 points and Taine Murray 14 for Virginia (6-5). The Cavaliers lost at home for the first time this season.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Hank Kurz Jr.

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  