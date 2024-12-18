Fournier, Okananwa, rebounding work help No. 9 Duke beat Wofford 93-58

By Aaron Beard, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 7:09 p.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Toby Fournier scored 16 of her 23 points points before halftime as No. 9 Duke beat Wofford 93-58. Oluchi Okananwa added a season-high 20 points for the Blue Devils. Duke shot 50.7% despite going just 6 for 23 from 3-point range. The Blue Devils also finished with a 56-20 rebounding advantage. Rachael Rose scored 23 points to lead the Terriers. The preseason Southern Conference favorite shot just 33.8% overall and made just 7 of 28 3-pointers. The Blue Devils have won two straight since losing at South Carolina.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Aaron Beard

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  