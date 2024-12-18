Gakdeng, Grant lead balanced No. 19 North Carolina women to 77-57 win over Florida.

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 6:40 p.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maria Gakdeng scored 14 points, Lanie Grant added 13 to lead a balanced attack and No. 19 North Carolina raced past Florida 77-57. Grant hit consecutive 3-pointers and Trayanna Crisp added another in the final minute as the Tar Heels closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run to grab a 23-7 lead. Grace Townsend hit a jumper at the last buzzer to make it 41-20 at halftime. The Gators reeled off 14-straight points in the middle of the third quarter but that only cut a 27-point deficit to 51-38. Laila Hull hit a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 North Carolina run and Florida never got closer than 15 after that. Liv McGill scored 14 points to lead Florida.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  