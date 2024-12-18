Bills QB Josh Allen credits fiancee Hailee Steinfeld with influencing his MVP-caliber season

By John Wawrow, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 4:31 p.m.

 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Detroit.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

Leer en español

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The reason Josh Allen is making his NFL MVP case this season while playing with such joyful abandon is obvious to Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins. It must be love, Dawkins says, referring to the quarterback's recent engagement to actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Allen didn't disagree, calling Steinfeld his biggest supporter. Allen's production coincidentally has increased since proposing to Steinfeld on Nov. 22 during the Bills' bye week. He has combined for 14 touchdowns in his past three games. The Bills already have clinched their fifth straight AFC East title and host New England on Sunday.

John Wawrow

