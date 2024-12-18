Colorado and Oklahoma add quarterbacks from transfer portal

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 7:16 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:13 p.m.

 
FILE - Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7)plays against Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

FILE - Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7)plays against Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Colorado Buffaloes have landed former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter out of the transfer portal to possibly step in and replace Shedeur Sanders next season. Salter figures to compete with five-star high school recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis for the starting job. Lewis is expected to join the Buffaloes in the spring semester. A dual threat, Salter is coming off a regular season for the Flames in which he ran for 579 yards and seven TDs while throwing for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns. Oklahoma has added quarterback John Mateer from Washington State.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  